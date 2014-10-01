It looks set to be another summer of change at Anfield as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tried to revolutionise the squad to mount a serious title challenge next season.



Alexandre Lacazette, Naby Keita. The 22-year-old Guinea international is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Germany as is also thought to be in the viewfinders of a host of other European clubs including Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Despite Liverpool being up against such strong competition to try to secure his services, the journal explains that the fact that Keita shares the same agent as current Reds player Sadio Mane, could put Klopp in the box seat to get his man.

Keita arrived in Germany last summer from the energy drink giant’s other team Red Bull Salzburg and has already scored four times in 14 appearances for the club.