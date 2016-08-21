Liverpool are just one of a host of clubs taking a closer look at the latest star of Nigerian football, 19-year-old striker Henry Onyekuru.



The youngster is currently making a name for himself in the Belgian top-flight with AS Eupen, a newly promoted side that are enjoying their first taste of life in the country’s Premier division. Onyekuru’s goals are one of the main reasons they achieved promotion in the first place and also one of the reasons they are still in with a chance avowing the drop straight back to the second-tier.



His current club are owned by the Aspire Zone Foundation who are part of the Qatar sports group which also owns Paris Saint-Germain.



Having come through the youth ranks at the club, Onyekuru looks set to become one of the first of their exciting crop of youngsters to go on to greater things. The player recently declared that; “I believe I have the level to one day play in the Champions League.”