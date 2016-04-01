Liverpool tell Barcelona Coutinho price tag

Philippe Coutinho’s move from Liverpool to Barcelona looks increasingly likely to go ahead this month, especially in comparison to last summer. Indeed, according to sections of the British press, the Reds have already begun the process of looking for the Brazilian’s replacement.



According to Mundo Deportivo, negotiations are well underway and it now seems inevitable that the ex-Inter trequartista will play for the Blaugrana in 2018. However, thanks to the misunderstanding whereby Nike published an announcement of Coutinho’s transfer, the Merseyside club are looking for a larger fee than €110 plus a further €40 million in variables.



Meanwhile, Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Gelson Martins (Sporting CP) and Nabil Fekir (Lyon) are all considered potential candidates to fill Coutinho’s boots during the second half of the season.



Coutinho’s departure is now a mere matter of time, and the search is well and truly on to provide Jürgen Klopp with an extra spark of creativity.



(Mundo Deportivo)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)