Liverpool and Barcelona have held a fresh round of talks for Brazilian ace Philippe Coutinho. The Catalan giants are desperate to bring the 25-year-old to the Camp Nou this summer but The Premier League side are resisting their advances.





Spanish journal Sport writes that the Merseyside club has already rejected a £70M approach from the Blaugrana and have also made it clear that they do not want to part-exchange players as part of any deal. Barcelona are understood to be willing to throw in Denis Suarez and Arda Turan as part of an agreement but this scenario has been turned down flat by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool want a cash-only deal and they are believed to be ready to do business for a fee of £89.5M. As they prepare for life without Neymar, who is on the verge of completing his £196M switch to PSG, new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde wants a stellar addition to his squad to appease the club’s fanatical fans.