Emre Can in the summer if he continues to refuse a new contract at Anfield. Having been offered a new deal in January, the 23-year-old has yet to put pen-to-paper and club bosses are now preparing to move him out at the end of the season.

According to The Mirror , Liverpool are ready to off-load German midfielderin the summer if he continues to refuse a new contract at Anfield. Having been offered a new deal in January, the 23-year-old has yet to put pen-to-paper and club bosses are now preparing to move him out at the end of the season.

Can’s current contract expires in 2018 so the Merseyside giants will have to sell him this summer if they are to get any return on the player they signed for £10 million from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2014.



The player’s agent is believed to be trying to get his client a substantial pay increase on his current £35,000-a-week deal but Liverpool are not prepared to do this for a player they believe has not fulfilled his true potential so far.Boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of his fellow countryman and believes he could become a huge star in the game.



Should he depart Anfield in June, there will be no shortage of takers in Germany with RB Leipzig, former club Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim all reportedly keen on acquiring his signature.