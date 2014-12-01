As usual, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool has been at the centre of the January rumour mill, however there hasn’t been much in the way of actual deals for the Reds.





It’s actually more about the clubs departures this month with 19 year old Spaniard Pedro Chirivella moving on-loan to Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles and Tiago Ilori bidding farewell to Anfield to join Championship side Reading. Hardly any eye opening deals there to get the fans talking I’m sure you’ll agree.

There has however, been talk of bigger name departures, such as long serving midfielder Lucas Levia moving on to Inter Milan whist 26-year-old Frenchman Mamadou Sakho is also rumoured to be leaving after being frozen out by coach Jurgen Klopp. Recent reports suggest the Reds rejected a loan bid from Southampton for the player, signalling they want to sell the player outright.

Sakho, who hasn’t played a minute for Liverpool this season, was always destined for a troublesome year on Mersyside after being sent home from Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the US due to attitude issues, he also had an outburst on social media in September.





With Southampton’s Portuguese centre back Jose Fonte now at West Ham United, it looks like Sakho would be a good replacement for him and may find some peace in playing under his compatriot Claude Puel at St.Mary’s. Sakho was also withdrawn from Liverpool's U-23 squad last Monday.

Another player Liverpool had high hopes for Lazar Markovic, who was already on loan at Sporting Lisbon, has been moved on again, this time to fellow EPL side Hull City. The loan deal with Sporting was cancelled by mutual consent after the Serbian winger struggled in Portugal.

After signing for Liverpool from Benfica in 2014 for £20 million, the 22-year-old has battled injuries and was last season on-loan at Turkish giants Fenerbahce before moving back to Portugal, in the hope of resurrecting his career. Fans will be hoping he can finally show his potential at Hull.

On the arrivals page for Liverpool there have only been rumours and speculation, with the biggest links going to a player Jurgen Klopp is very fond of, fellow German Julian Brandt. The 20 year German is a massive prospect and has already been capped for the German national team whilst also appearing in over 80 Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen. Recent reports suggest that there is a very low release clause in the player’s contract that will be become active in 2018 with the Reds already trying to secure a deal next summer for as little as £11 million.