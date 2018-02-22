It’s been revealed that Liverpool and Juventus are set to fight it out for want away Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.



Spanish portal Don Balon writes that the Merseyside giants are ready to table a €35M bid for the 21-year-old, who has become surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeau.



The youngster has had a very public falling out with coach Zinedine Zidane after the French tactician brought him on for just 30 seconds at the end of last week’s game against Leganes.



That looks to have been the final straw for the former Real Betis man who has only managed 203 minutes of action this season and a summer move now looks inevitable.

