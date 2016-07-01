Latest reports suggest that Liverpool will beat Arsenal to the signing of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri. The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international is understood to be Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s alternative to RB Leipzig star Naby Keita.





Transfer portal TransferMarketWeb suggests that Liverpool are about to close out a £20.5M deal to bring the player to Anfield this summer. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is also a huge admirer of Seri but in order to bring him to North London, the French tactician has been instructed to off-load a number of fringe players at The Emirates.

After last night’s 2-1 away win against Hoffenheim in their Champions League play-off first-leg, Liverpool now look clear favourites to make the group stages of the competition and this is thought to be the reason why Seri is interested in a move to the Premier League.



He will be in play-off action himself this evening when his Nice team visit Napoli for their Champions League first-leg tie but the odds look stacked against the French side making it through to the competition proper.