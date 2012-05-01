Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has his sights firmly set on Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy and according to the Daily Mail, he’s ready to meet the club’s £38M asking price. Reports how now emerged however, suggesting that both Liverpool and Juventus are ready to try to hijack that bid to try to temp the 22-year-old to head to either Anfield or the J Stadium next term.



It had seemed as though City were in pole-position to grab his signature with relationships between the two clubs in a good place after the Citizens confirmed the £43M capture of Bernardo Silva on Friday.



With Manchester United also believed to be in the running and with boss Jose Mourinho spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix, rumours continue that the Portuguese tactician is there to do more than just watch the motor-racing.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also planning a major overhaul of his squad this summer and is desperate to find a recognised left-back; Mendy is the player that fits that profile.