Liverpool are going to use Dejan Lovren to try to hijack Manchester United’s bid for Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic. The big defender, who is an international team-mate of the Inter Milan player, will try to convince the versatile 28-year-old that his future would be better served at Anfield, rather than Old Trafford.





Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was in Zagreb last weekend to watch Perisic in action as he steps up his quest for the £35 million rated man. Lovren however, is going to try his best to hijack that deal on Liverpool’s behalf and he told the Jutarnji newspaper (via The Mirror) that; “We players do not know anything about [transfers] until it happens. That's always the case.”

“But a player like Perisic moving to Liverpool would be great. He is a top quality player. At Liverpool, all the players would welcome him with open arms. Obviously I do not know if it is true. What I can say is that he has exceptional football skills, knowledge and a higher than average quality.”



There could be problems however, with Perisic already having a frosty relationship with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp; during their time together at Borussia Dortmund the German tactician accused him of being “childish” after he complained about lack of first-team opportunities.