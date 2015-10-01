Philippe Coutinho is in contract talks with Liverpool over a new deal, according to the Liverpool

The former Inter Milan player has a deal until 2020, but has recently been the subject of some very strong interest from Barcelona.

The Echo claim that the Reds won’t be inserting a buyout clause in the deal, presumably to prevent any kind of sale.

Jurgen Klopp is recently quoted as expressing defiance in this regard , claiming that “it’s great that other big clubs are interested in him, even if they may have forgotten about him since his injury!”.

The 24-year-old has been just as effusive, telling the Echo a few weeks ago that

The Brazilian international will forever be a regret to Inter Milan, being sold by the club for a laughable €10 million (£8.5m) move from Inter Milan in January 2013.



He has since scored 34 goals in 163 appearances.

“Liverpool feels like my home. I feel happy, settled and comfortable here with the city and the people”.