Liverpool to offer former Interista big deal to ward off Barcelona, no release clause
24 January at 10:30Philippe Coutinho is in contract talks with Liverpool over a new deal, according to the Liverpool Echo.
The former Inter Milan player has a deal until 2020, but has recently been the subject of some very strong interest from Barcelona.
The Echo claim that the Reds won’t be inserting a buyout clause in the deal, presumably to prevent any kind of sale.
Jurgen Klopp is recently quoted as expressing defiance in this regard, claiming that “it’s great that other big clubs are interested in him, even if they may have forgotten about him since his injury!”.
The 24-year-old has been just as effusive, telling the Echo a few weeks ago that “Liverpool feels like my home. I feel happy, settled and comfortable here with the city and the people”.
The Brazilian international will forever be a regret to Inter Milan, being sold by the club for a laughable €10 million (£8.5m) move from Inter Milan in January 2013.
He has since scored 34 goals in 163 appearances.
