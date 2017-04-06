Liverpool are in a race with Real Madrid to try to sign highly-rated French full-back Theo Hernandez. The 19-year-old is currently on-loan at Alaves from Atletico Madrid where his brother, Lucas, a target for Manchester United, also plies his trade.





Reports from Spanish radio station Cadena Ser today reveal that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is so determined to bring the player to Anfield this summer that he is prepared to offer five times his current salary to see off the challenge of the Spanish giants.

Hernandez currently has a £20.5M release clause at the Vicente Calderon and has impressed this season in his loan spell with the Copa del Rey finalists. There is also another reason that Liverpool could be in the box seat to secure his signature; and that is the unwritten rule between the two Madrid clubs which states that they will never do business over a player