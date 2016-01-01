Ryan Kent, who is currently on-loan at Championship side Barnsley, has been the subject of huge attention from the West Yorkshire giants and the Cherries with their respective bosses, Garry Monk and Eddie Howe in the stands to watch him action last week.

Liverpool want to tie down one of their most promising young players to fend off the advances of both Leeds United and Bournemouth. The Sun claims that 20-year-old midfield star, who is currently on-loan at Championship side Barnsley, has been the subject of huge attention from the West Yorkshire giants and the Cherries with their respective bosses, Garry Monk and Eddie Howe in the stands to watch him action last week.

The journal states that Leeds boss Monk has already opened negotiations to try to take the player to Elland Road in the summer but his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp is aware of the talent he has at his disposal and is anxious for the club to tie him down to a new deal.



Kent’s current contract still has two years left to run and the player is believed to be ready to listen to what the Merseyside club has to offer before deciding on his future. If no agreement can be reached, then the English Under-20 international will have no shortage of takers as he looks to advance his career.