A familiar name in the summer transfer window looks set to become even more familiar in 2018 with reports suggesting that both Juventus and Liverpool will make a January move for Lazio’s Dutch international defender Stefan de Vrij.



The 25-year-old has refused to sign a new deal in the Italian capital despite Lazio patron Claudio Lotito making noises to the contrary and as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal, an exit now looks inevitable.



Liverpool have spent most of 2017 chasing de Vrij’s international team-mater Virgil van Dijk but with Southampton holding out for a figure in excess of €70M, the Lazio man looks to be the cheaper option for a short-term fix.



The Merseyside club’s fragile defence was exposed once again on Wednesday evening against Sevilla and boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to bring in quality reinforcements to steady the ship.



In Turin however, Juventus also have their defensive worries having failed to find a long-term replacement for the departed Leonardo Bonucci. The arrival of Benedikt Howedes on a loan deal is only a temporary solution and Bianconeri boss Massimo Allegri is believed to have made de Vrij a priority for January.