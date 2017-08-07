Liverpool to receive Juventus ‘final bid’ for Emre Can this week
07 August at 13:00Juventus are still interested in signing Liverpool star Emre Can despite Jurgen Klopp’s determination to keep the player at Anfield Road.
The Serie A giants want to sign the Germany International as they are aware his contract with the Reds expires in June 2018.
Can has yet to agree to terms to a new Liverpool deal and Juventus are pushing to seal his transfer this summer.
Previous reports suggested Klopp does not want to sell Can at any price, regardless the player’s decision over his future at Anfield Road.
According to Tuttosport, however, Juventus are not going to retire from the Can race yet. The Old Lady, in fact, is set to make a new offer this week, hoping that Can will push to leave Anfield Road.
Juventus are expected to make their final bid this week although we can expect that Liverpool will reject any approach coming from Turin given that they have also missed out on Naby Keita who was the Reds’ summer transfer priority for their midfield.
