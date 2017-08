Juventus are still interested in signing Liverpool starThe Serie A giants want toas they are aware his contract with the Reds expires in June 2018.Can hasand Juventus are pushing to seal his transfer this summer.Previous reports suggested Klopp does not want to sell Can at any price, regardless the player’s decision over his future at Anfield Road. Tuttosport, According to however, Juventus are, hoping that Can will push to leave Anfield Road.​Juventus are expected to make their final bid this week although we can expect that Liverpoolgiven that they have also missed out on Naby Keita who was the Reds’ summer transfer priority for their midfield.