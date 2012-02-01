Liverpool to steal Arsenal player from under Chelsea's nose
26 August at 10:20Liverpool are set to make a big push for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxalde-Chamberlin, stealing the England international right under Chelsea’s nose.
The Daily Mirror reports that Oxlade-Chamberlin turned down a £180,000 a week contract with the Gunners in the hope to leave to another club in search of game-time.
His club are prepared to sell but an offer must come over the £35 million mark, as they face losing him for free next year when his contract runs out.
The West London club Chelsea appeared to be in pole position to nab Oxlade-Chamberlin but have already had a bid knocked back by last season’s F.A Cup winners.
Boss Arsene Wenger has publically been adamant that he does not want to sell but in private that a move would be in the interests of Oxlade-Chamberlin.
Despite the good relations between Arsenal and Chelsea, and Liverpool’s troubling relationship with the Gunners following the botched Luis Suarez transfer back in 2013.
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments