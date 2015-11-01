Liverpool and Hertha Berlin are set to meet to discuss the future of Brazilian Allan Rodrigues de Souza. The 19-year-old, who was unable to get a work permit after arriving on Merseyside in 2015 was sent to the Bundesliga side last summer who are now believed to be keen to keep hold of him.





Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was impressed with the youngster in training and was disappointed at having to let him leave the club but having now got more first-team experience under his belt in the German capital, The Daily Star believes he may have a case for bringing him back to Anfield.

Hertha Sporting Director Michael Preetz however, told Kicker that he was interested in retaining his services but made the point that they must; “Discuss this with Liverpool”. Rodrigues has only made nine appearances for the club but is highly regarded and is believed to have the potential to be a future star.