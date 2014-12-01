Jose Fonte is the man at the top of his list.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp continues to search for defensive reinforcements and according to reports in the Sunday Mirror, Southampton’sis the man at the top of his list.

The 33-year-old stopper recently rejected a new deal on the south-coast and The Saints are believed to looking for offers of around £10 million for the player. The journal also suggests that the Merseyside giants will use Mamadou Sakho as part of any deal.

Fonte, who still has 18-months left on his contract, has been heavily linked with a move to today’s opponents Manchester United in recent weeks but now it seems that Klopp has got the avantage over Jose Mourinho.



26-year-old Sakho has been surplus to requirements at Anfield since being sent home from the club’s US tour last summer for indiscipline. Liverpool paid £18 million to Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 but the player has spent this season playing with the reserve team.