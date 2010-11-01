Liverpool-Tottenham: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Liverpool have lost one of their last 23 home Premier League games against Spurs (W15 D7).

• Spurs have only lost more Premier League away matches at Old Trafford (21) than they have at Anfield (16).

• Spurs haven’t done the league double over Liverpool since 2010-11, with Harry Redknapp’s side beating Roy Hodgson and Kenny Dalglish. The last time Liverpool lost both league games to Spurs with the same manager was in 1986-87 (Kenny Dalglish).

• Liverpool are unbeaten in each of their last 14 Premier League games at Anfield (W8 D6) – they last went on a longer run in December 2016 (17 games).

• Spurs have won seven points from their last nine available on the road in the Premier League (W2 D1 L0), after collecting just one point from the previous 15 up for grabs (W0 D1 L4).

• Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in his last 12 home Premier League meetings against the ‘big six’ (W6 D6) since a 1-0 defeat to Man Utd in January 2016.

• Klopp has lost just one of his six encounters in all competitions with Tottenham as a manager (W2 D3 L1) – although this defeat came in the reverse fixture this season at Wembley (1-4).

• Harry Kane has had a hand in six goals in six Premier League appearances against Liverpool (four goals, two assists), including three in the reverse fixture this season (two goals, one assist).

• Kane has scored 18 goals in his last 13 Premier League away games, netting at least twice in six of the eight matches in which he found the net in this run.

• Mohamed Salah has scored 19 Premier League goals in 24 games this season – the quickest a player has got to 20 goals in the competition for Liverpool is 27 games (Fernando Torres and Daniel Sturridge).

• Since the start of December, Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in 11 goals in 11 Premier League appearances (8 goals, 3 assists). Indeed, overall the Brazilian has scored 11 goals in 24 games this season, equalling his best scoring season in the competition (11 in 35 in 2016-17).