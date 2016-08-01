Inaki Williams. Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Athletic Bilbao frontman. Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told Sky Sports that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the player but that his current release of around £42M could force the German tactician to think again.

Balague explained that; “I’m not sure any team would be willing to pay that right now because he has not proved that valuation. He is in no rush but he is certainly looking abroad should he move.”



Klopp is scouring Europe for more striking talent and is set to off-load England frontman Daniel Sturridge this summer. With Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne now seemingly about to commit his future to his hometown club, the 22-year-old Spanish Under-21 star has become a priority target….if the price is right.



The youngster has scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Basque side this season and the club are desperate to keep hold of him, hence the huge price-tag.