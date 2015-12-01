Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp cut a frustrated figure in the tunnel after Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road. The German tactician seemed irritated as once again, reporters asked him about the future of Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho.



With the 25-yearold seemingly getting closer to a move to Barcelona, there may be better news for Reds fans after Sky Sports claimed that the Meseyside club were confident of securing a new deal with German midfielder Emre Can. The 23-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield and Juventus have been heavily linked with his signature.



Klopp however, seems to be convinced that a new agreement between the two parties can be struck which will tie the player down to the club for the several more years. Can has made no secret of the fact that he’s flattered by the interest coming from Turin but Klopp wants to make him the mainstay of his central area this term as Liverpool look to fight on two fronts both at home and in Europe.