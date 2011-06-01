Liverpool are trying to snag Alexandre Lacazette,

It looked like the Lyon star - who has scored 37 goals in all competitions this season - had agreed to a deal with Atletico Madrid, for just over

50 million.

Yet Liverpool have more to offer, namely Champions League football, and Coach Jurgen Klopp is known for being a big fan of the 25-year-old’s.

Liverpool are looking for a striker, having seen Daniel Sturridge fail to nail down a starting spot.

President Jean-Michel Aulas of Lyon recently revealed to L’Equipe that the player wanted to move:

“Alex has a verbal agreement with a club, Atletico, but there is no certainty, since we have to wait for CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) to lift the ban. We accepted Alex’s request to discuss exclusively with this club, but the other side of that is that this transfer is made on our terms.”