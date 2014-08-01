Emre Can to join the club next summer. The Italian champions have been chasing down the 23-year-old throughout the current transfer window as he enters the final year of his contract at Anfield. With no new agreement on the horizon, reports have suggested that this will be his final season in England. Despite reports in the

Juventus have been quick to play-down rumours that they have agreed a deal with Liverpool midfielderto join the club next summer. The Italian champions have been chasing down the 23-year-old throughout the current transfer window as he enters the final year of his contract at Anfield. With no new agreement on the horizon, reports have suggested that this will be his final season in England. Despite reports in the Italian press that a deal will be concluded in 2018, his currnet boss has other ideas.

Goal.com quotes the German tactician who described the situation as “not perfect”. He continued by explaining that; “we are still positive we can find the right solution for both sides" and that it is; “clear we want him and he also wants to stay".



One player who is edging closer to the Anfield exit is controversial Frenchman Mamadou Sakho. The 27-year-old, who was dropped by Klopp last season for disciplinary reasons, spent the second half of the campaign on-loan at Crystal Palace and The Eagles are desperate to take him on a permanent deal.

