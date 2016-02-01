Alexandre Lacazette has warned this afternoon's opponents Liverpool that he is confident of scoring lots of goals this season. Speaking to

Alexandre Lacazette has warned this afternoon's opponents Liverpool that he is confident of scoring lots of goals this season. Speaking to Sky Sports , the French international displayed supreme confidence and was in no doubt that he would repay the trust shown in him by coach Arsene Wenger.

The 26-year-old explained that; ““I’m going to try to score lots of goals. No, I am going to score. I'm going to score goals at key times in the games where the team may have struggled in previous years. This season I'm going to help this team win them and that's what Arsenal have to do: win games and trophies”.



He went on to state that; “As a No. 9, I have to be there to score goals, but that isn't the only thing. I also participate in the build-up and help my team-mates, but, above all, it's about scoring goals”.



“There are games where the striker will be useful for the team in terms of creating space and being involved in the game, without necessarily scoring, but he'll have played an important role for the team. But, of course, over the course of a season I have to score goals as that's what statistics reflect."