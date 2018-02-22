No team has ever progressed to the next round following a 0-5 home defeat in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie.

Liverpool are unbeaten against Porto, having played them five times in all competitions (W3 D2).



Their only previous encounter in the knockout stages of a European competition was in 2000/01 in the UEFA Cup quarter-finals. Liverpool won 2-0 on aggregate and went on to lift the trophy later that season.



Liverpool are one of three unbeaten teams in this season’s Champions League group stages, alongside Barcelona and Tottenham.

Liverpool have never lost by more than two clear goals at Anfield in the knockout stages of the Champions League.



Liverpool have scored more goals than any other team in this season’s Champions League (28), including 25 in the last five games. Only Bayern München (277) have made more touches inside the opposition box than The Reds (271).