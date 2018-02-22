Liverpool have won nine of their 10 top-flight home games against Watford, losing only in August 1999 on what was the Hornets’ first visit in the Premier League (0-1).



There has never been a goalless draw between these sides in the top-flight, with the 21 previous meetings producing a total of 72 goals (3.4 per game).



Liverpool are unbeaten in 17 Premier League home games (W10 D7), scoring at least twice in each of the last six.



Liverpool have never lost consecutive Premier League games under Jurgen Klopp, last doing so in September 2015 with Brendan Rodgers in charge.



Watford are winless in their last eight Premier League away games (D1 L7), scoring just twice in that run and failing to find the net in each of the last four.



The Hornets have lost 16 of their 17 Premier League away games against sides starting that day in the top four of the table, winning only against Arsenal in January 2017.