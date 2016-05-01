Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will look to keep their impressive Premier League run going when they host West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on Wednesday.

The weekend’s 1-1 draw against Everton was disappointment, considering how well the Reds played and how much they dominated. Despite that, their recent run has been impressive and the last time Liverpool lost a game was back in late October and it was the 4-1 hammering that they suffered at the hands of Tottenham.

The game at Anfield will allow Alan Pardew an opportunity to grab his first win as the Baggies boss, as the previous two games have yielded just a single point. Since the Englishman’s arrival, the men from Midlands have lost one, drawing one.

While the Reds have the same absentees as the previous game, their talisman Mo Salah will face a late fitness test in order to determine whether he will face WBA or not. Same is the case with Daniel Sturridge, while Alberto Moreno remains out as he continues to nurse his ankle injury.

For the Baggies, both Nacer Chadli and Matt Phillips will face late fitness tests to know whether they will be fit enough to feature Liverpool. James Morrison and Craig Dawson remain out, while Gareth Barry is a slight doubt due to a hamstring problem.

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: Mignolet, Gomes, Lovren, Klavan, Robertson, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Salah

West Brom: Foster, McAuley, Hegazi, Evans, Phillips, Krychowiak, Yacoub, Field, Gibbs, Rondon, Rodriguez

Kaustubh Pandey