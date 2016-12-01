Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: as it happened

Welcome to our live coverage of Liverpool vs Chelsea.



Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five Premier League meetings with Chelsea (W2 D3), though both of those victories have come at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea haven’t lost any of their last five Premier League visits to Anfield (W2 D3), since a 1-4 loss in May 2012.



This will be the 55th meeting between these sides in all competitions since the turn of the century – the most played fixture among sides within England’s top four tiers.



Both teams have scored in 11 of the last 12 Premier League meetings between these sides, with the exception being Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Anfield in April 2014.



On average this season, Liverpool have allowed their opponents the highest quality goalscoring chances in the Premier League; with their xG against total suggesting that the opposition should be expected to score with 14.6% of their chances.



In fact, Liverpool have allowed their opponents to score with the highest proportion of their total shots this season in the Premier League (18.7%).



Since Jurgen Klopp took over at Liverpool in October 2015, the Reds have won the most points in head-to-head matches between the ‘big six’ sides in the Premier League (37 in 22 games), just ahead of Chelsea (31 in 22 games).



In their last match against West Bromwich Albion, Marcos Alonso became the 42nd different player Cesc Fabregas has provided an assist for in the Premier League - only Ryan Giggs (45 players) has assisted a higher tally of teammates than Fabregas.



15 of Chelsea’s Premier League goals have been scored by Spanish players this season – only two teams in the Spanish Liga have seen more of their goals scored by Spaniards than this tally in 2017-18; Real Sociedad (18) and Valencia (16).



Alvaro Morata has had a hand in 12 goals in his first 11 Premier League games for Chelsea (eight goals, four assists), more than any other Blues player in the competition’s history.



Mohamed Salah has netted nine goals in the Premier League this term; the most by any Liverpool player in their first 12 appearances in the competition. He appeared 13 times in the Premier League for Chelsea and scored just twice.



