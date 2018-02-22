Unfortunately for Roma, Liverpool managed to put two goals past Alisson in the first half, thanks to former Roma man Mohamed Salah. Here are the tops and flops of the first half.Alisson: In a Roma side that didn’t really stand out, Alisson made his best to keep them in the game. Was forced into action a few times and especially made a good save on Salah, before the latter scored the opener later on. Couldn’t do much about the two goals.Salah: What can you say about an opening goal like that, pure class, finding the space and the top corner. To then also score a second, shows how much this player has in him. He also opted not to celebrate against his old side, which certainly counts for something.Mane: Missed two clear-cut chances in the space of one minute, arguably should’ve done better. Has done everything right except converting his chances.Juan Jesus: Made a few risky moves at the back and failed to keep track of Salah when the Egyptian scored the opener, as well as the second goal.