Roma suffered a 5-2 defeat away to Liverpool, as Mohamed Salah bagged two goals against his old side. Here is the match report, as well as the player ratings (gallery).

The opening stages of the game offered some end-to-end football, as both sides did their best to take control of the game. However, as neither side managed to cement their possession, many chances came both sides way, especially Liverpool.Kolarov got the first chance for the away side as he tried his luck from distance, firing a powerful shot which Karius only managed to tip onto the bar. Ten minutes later, Mane was left with only the goalkeeper to beat on the counter-attack, however, the winger failed to get his shot on target from close range.In the 36th minute, Salah once again proved he’s unstoppable, finding the top corner with a fantastic curling effort to beat Alisson in goal. A deserved lead for the home side, looking at the chances created.Ten minutes later, as we headed into extra time, Salah was back at it as he received the ball on a counter-attack, sprinting past Roma’s Juan Jesus. The Egyptian made no mistakes as he chipped the ball over Alisson to make it 2-0.An uphill battle for Roma, heading into the half-time break.It certainly didn’t get better in the second half, as Salah managed to beat Roma’s offside trap, before squaring the ball to Mane who made no mistakes, this time, from close range. To make matter worse, Firmino extended their lead to 4-0 in the 62nd minute, as he received the ball from Salah (of course) before placing it into an open net. The same man made it 5-0 with a header in the 69th minute, seemingly crushing Roma’s dream of advancing to the final of Champions League.Luckily for Roma, Nainggolan found Dzeko with a nice cross and the Bosnian made the most of the opportunity, taking it down on his chest before putting the ball past Karius. Just minutes later, Roma were handed a penalty after Milner’s blocked a shot with his arm. Perotti made no mistakes from the penalty spot as he placed it into the top right-hand corner, decreasing the gap to ’just’ three goals between the sides.Four minutes were added on to the game, however, it finished 5-2. Certainly a tough position for Roma to be in, although they’ve managed before…Check out our gallery to find out the player ratings of both sides.