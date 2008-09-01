Liverpool vs Spartak Moscow: Confirmed lineups & live commentary

Welcome to our live coverage of the final group stage fixture of the Champions League between Liverpool and Spartak Moscow at Anfield. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the match.



Liverpool are unbeaten against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League (W2 D1) with their last encounter at Anfield ending in a 5-0 win for the Reds.



Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven Champions League games although five of those have ended in a draw.



Spartak Moscow have won only six of their last 40 Champions League games (D8 L26). They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 outings in the competition.



​Meanwhile, Spartak Moscow have also lost 22 of their last 28 Champions League away games (W5 D1).



This is Liverpool’s 10th Champions League campaign, and only their second appearance in the group stages in the last eight seasons. They haven’t reached the knockout stages of the Champions League since 2008/09.



Nothing worse than a draw would guarantee Liverpool a spot in the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League whilst a win would make sure of top spot.



​Only Paris SG (24) have scored more goals than Liverpool (16) in the Champions League this season. The Reds have also made more touches inside the opposition box than any other team (211).



​Three of Liverpool’s last four Champions League goals have been scored from corner kicks.



​Spartak Moscow have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League only once in their 11 previous appearances, it was in 1995/96 (quarter-finalists).



​Spartak Moscow are assured of finishing no worse than third but a win against Liverpool would guarantee them a spot in the Last 16 of the Champions League.



Roberto Firmino has scored five goals and delivered two assists in his five Champions League appearances this season. Six of those seven goal contributions took place in the first-half.



