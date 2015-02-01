

He’s been a target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for some time but according to the Liverpool Echo , the Reds are not prepared the current asking price.

The player in question is Arsenal and England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who is entering the final year of his contract at The Emirates Stadium but is reportedly ready to leave the club this summer. A lack of regular first-team opportunities has left the 23-year-old frustrated and with next season ending with the World Cup Finals in Russia, the player wants to be on the flight with Gareth Southgate’s men should they qualify.



There is a problem however, and that is the current asking price from the Gunners; the club from the capital want a fee somewhere in the region of £35M, Liverpool are prepared to only go up to £20M citing his age and room for development as the reasons for this.



This now leaves Arsenal with a dilemma; should they accept the offer on the table from the Anfield club, or risk losing him on a free-transfer in the summer of 2018. Oxlade-Chamberlain’s representatives will try to instigate a departure but it’s understood that Arsenal will not be held to ransom.