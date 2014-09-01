Liverpool are still in the race for Juventus, Roma and Inter target Patrik Schick, Gianluca

The Italian transfer expert reveals that the Reds are also willing to pay the Czech striker’s €25 million release clause, something that Inter Milan recently revealed they also wanted to do.

Schick appears to prefer Juventus, if the latest

It looked like Inter had reached an agreement with the 21-year-old recently, based on his remaining another year on loan at the Marassi.

An expert at scoring late goals and recently emerging as a starter, the Czech sensation has netted 13 goals this season (adding one assist) for Sampdoria, even earning comparisons with Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his skills, which are combined with a broad, 1.87 metre frame.

Sky Sport report today that Roma paid a surprise visit to Pavel Paska, Schick’s agent, in Milan today. They were accompanied by Bruno Satin, who represents Kalidou Koulibaly and has worked a lot with Roma before.

It appears, however, that Schick is now preferring Juventus, probably because of compatriot Pavel Nedved, who has often sung his praises.

“He’s technical, fast and physical. He has everything to be an attacker. The future is his: he just needs to keep his head down, if he does he’ll have a great career. He has everything to become the best,” Nedved told the press last month.

Then again, we’ve not heard of Juventus being willing to pay that

25 million sum, nor indeed of letting Schick develop another year at Samp.