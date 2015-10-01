Philippe Coutinho situation claim that Liverpool will sell the 25-year-old Brazilian to Barcelona if the Catalan side throw in Ivan Rakitic as part of the deal. According to

Latest reports from Spain on thesituation claim that Liverpool will sell the 25-year-old Brazilian to Barcelona if the Catalan side throw inas part of the deal. According to Diario Gol (via TEAMtalk) the 29-year-old has got wind of the news and is open to a move away from the Camp Nou and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to team him with Jordan Henderson and Emre Can, who now looks set to remain at Anfield after Juventus closed out a deal with PSG for Blaise Matuidi.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request last week and other reports suggest that he’s prepared to go on strike to seal his move to the Catalan giants and has told Klopp that he will never pull on a Liverpool jersey again.



Rakitic recently signed a new deal at Barcelona but is believed to be concerned about his future now that new boss Ernesto Valverde is at the head of team affairs.