Liverpool are considering signing a Real Madrid

The Reds are, at this stage, resigned to losing the former Inter midfielder, who has scored 20 Premier League as of the beginning of last season.

According to the Daily Star, the Anfield side wants Dani Ceballos, who signed this summer from Real Betis.

Though he played a beauty against Deportivo Alaves earlier this season, scoring twice, the 21-year-old has struggled for playing time.

Ceballos has not, in fact, played more than six games with the Merengues. Mateo Kovacic was previously seen as the signing for Liverpool, but that report from the Star confirms that Liverpool are more interested in Ceballos.

Philippe Coutinho was closely linked to Barcelona in the summer and, despite handing a transfer request, he was unable to force a move.

The Catalans intend to further their bolster their squad in the winter transfer window, despite their huge lead at the head of Ligue 1.