Liverpool alerted as Egypt coach confirms Real Madrid interest in Salah

Liverpool star Mohammed Salah is imposing himself as one of the best attacking wingers in the Premier League. The Egypt International has 17 goals and 5 assists in 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season and several reports are linking him with a move away from Anfield Road at the end of the season.



Former Egypt International Mido revealed Real Madrid’s interest in Salah a few weeks ago and the African national team’s boss Hector Cuper has just confirmed that the La Liga giants are interested in signing the former Roma ace.



“A very reliable source has told me that Real Madrid are interested in Salah”, the former Inter boss said.



“There is no need to rush at the moment, Salah is in a fantastic position right now.”

The Egypt star moved to Liverpool in a € 50 million bid from Roma this past summer. Salah was one of the best wingers in Serie A and is confirming his qualities in England as well. Will Spain be his next stop?