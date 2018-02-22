Liverpool warned as Juventus send scouts to watch Germany-Spain
23 March at 13:35Juventus are set to scout Jonas Hector and Emre Can in the upcoming friendly involving Germany and Spain, IlBianconero understand.
Liverpool star Emre Can has been an Old Lady target since quite sometime now and has impressed for the Reds this season. The 27-year-old Jonas Hector though, has now established himself as a regular for the German national side and has continued to impress for Bundesliga side Cologne this season too.
IlBianconero understand Juventus are set to scout both Can and Hector in the international friendly involving Germany and Spain later today. While Can is already a prime target, they see Hector as a player who can replace Alex Sandro, if he does leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The duo of Isco and Marco Asensio too are players that Fabio Paratici and Giuseppe Marotta will scout, but they know that they are far-fetched dreams for the bianconeri.
