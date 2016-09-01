





Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against West Brom (W4 D4), having lost the previous three in a row before that.



However, having won their first nine Premier League games in a row against the Baggies, Liverpool have won just five of the subsequent 13 (D4 L4).



West Bromwich Albion have scored at least once in their last six league visits to Anfield (W2 D1 L3), netting eight goals in total. Their previous eight goals at Liverpool came over a period of 22 games, in which they failed to score 14 times.









West Bromwich Albion have their lowest points tally after 16 games of a Premier League season since 2008-09 (12); winning 13 of a possible 48 so far this season.



Liverpool have scored 63 goals in their 25 competitive games so far in 2017-18; the most that they have ever scored after this number of competitive matches in a single season since 1986-87 (64).



In comparison, West Bromwich Albion’s last 63 competitive goals have been scored over a period of 59 matches (1.07 goals per game).