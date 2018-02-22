Liverpool have won their last two Premier League matches against West Ham, 4-0 in May 2017 and 4-1 in November 2017 – they haven’t scored 4+ goals in three consecutive PL games versus a single opponent since doing so versus Norwich between 2012 and 2013.



West Ham are unbeaten in their last three away games in all competitions at Liverpool, drawing the last two (W1 D2). Prior to their win in August 2015, the Hammers had gone 45 matches without a win at Anfield (D12 L33).



Only against Everton (61) have West Ham lost more matches in top-flight than versus Liverpool (60).



Jurgen Klopp failed to win any of his first four matches against West Ham as a manager (D2 L2), but has since guided his Liverpool side to two wins in a row versus the Hammers.



David Moyes has never won against Liverpool at Anfield in all competitions as a manager (D7 L7), failing to win with Everton, Man Utd and Sunderland.



Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League defeats as manager have been against sides who’ve started the day, on average, in 12th position; of managers to lose at least 15 games, only Ian Branfoot (12.6) and Lennie Lawrence (14.8) have lost to teams starting the day lower in the league on average; West Ham will start the day of this game in 12th spot.



David Moyes has collected 21 points in 16 Premier League games as West Ham manager this season (W5 D6 L5), just three points shy of the tally he managed last season for Sunderland (24).