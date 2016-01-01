Three Premier League clubs are interested in Stephane Ruffier, according to Yahoo Sports.

Journalist Manu Lonjon (via Le10Sport) writes that Liverpool, West Ham and Everton are all interested in the 30-year-old, who is considered to be one of Ligue 1’s best goalkeepers.

Ruffier was voted the best goalkeeper in France for three straight seasons, from 2013 to 2015, and also has three caps with Les Bleus.

Ruffier moved to Saint-Etienne in 2011 after former side AS Monaco were relegated.

Liverpool are especially concerned with their goalkeeping situation, Simon Mignolet coming up with another blunder as the Reds fell to Leicester City on Monday night. Substitute Loris Karius has also fluffed quite a few, leaving the Reds bereft of a reliable option.

Everton has the ageing Maarten Stekelenurg in goal, too, which explain why they (along with West Ham and Liverpool) have scouted Ruffier in the last few weeks.

Ruffier’s current deal expires in 2021, but it appears that the goalkeeper has generally been happy where he is, recently saying that he’s “not found anything better from a sporting perspective.

“There are better financial options, but I’ve always prioritised the sporting aspect.

“At 30, I have time to survey my options”.