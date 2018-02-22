Liverpool: Wijnaldum explains Roma weaknesses

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has explained the weakness that Roma had when the clubs met in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League and the Reds came out as 5-2 winners at Anfield.



With Roma having reached the semi-final after overcoming the impossible against Barcelona, they conceded twice to Liverpool in the first half as Mohamed Salah grabbed a majestic brace. Sadio Mane scored once and Roberto Firmino grabbed a brace of his own to make it 5-0. But Roma scored two vital away goals through Edin Dzeko and a Diego Perotti penalty to make it 5-2.



And Wijnaldum, who came on for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the first half as the English suffered a serious knee injury, Wijnaldum acted as a game changer in handing Liverpool the win. And he told the official Liverpool website about how they knew Roma's weaknesses. He said: "We studied the way Roma play before the match."



"I tried and worked hard. And it didn't just work out for me but for all those players who were playing between the lines. Because of that, we created so many chances and everything went well."



Liverpool travel to the Stadio Olimpico next week as they look to defend the 5-2 scoreline.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)