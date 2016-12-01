Liverpool will not make January move for Joe Hart, but...
02 January at 19:11Liverpool will be looking for a new goalkeeper next summer but are not going to sign a replacement for either Loris Karius or Simon Mignolet, Sky Sports reports. Manchester City loanee goalkeeper is having a great season at Torino, but the loan spell of the Englishman in Serie A is set to end at the end of the current campaign.
Many Premier League clubs are being linked with welcoming the player’s services in the 2017/18 campaign as Pep Guardiola still has no long-term plans for the English International at Manchester City, despite his convincing performances and the struggles of Claudio Bravo at the Etihad Stadium so far this season.
Sky Sports, however, claims that Liverpool are not going to make a January bid for Joe Hart, but the Reds will be waiting for the summer transfer window to open in order to enter transfer talks with Manchester City and try to steal Hart from under West Ham and Tottenham’s noses.
