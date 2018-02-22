Liverpool aren’t going to sell Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid,

Though the London tabloid didn’t make it clear whether the two sides have met recently, it appears that the Reds won’t countenance any bids for their star man, who has scored seven goals in six games to help Liverpool place a foot in the Champions League final.

The scorer of 43 goals in all competitions this season was the subject of a nice Zinedine Zidane soundbite last year, the Frenchman saying that Salah was “a great player. He showed that at Roma, now at Liverpool.

“He’s still young and is improving all the time. I don’t talk much about other players, but he is a player I rate a lot.”

Real showed an interest in Salah over the winter, but were told no. The Mail estimate the Egyptians price at around £200 million (€228m) now, but it looks like nothing will be enough to get the 25-year-old.

The former Roma man has no release clause in his deal, either, which will make signing him even harder.