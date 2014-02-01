Liverpool agree £40 million deal for Arsenal star
30 August at 20:05Liverpool have agreed a £40 million deal for Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, this according to the BBC. Chelsea had also been very much interested in him but in the end, the English international seemingly preferred Liverpool over Conte's club.
Klopp's club have been decently active this summer as they have so far signed Momo Salah (from Roma for 34 million pounds), Andrew Robertson (from Hull for 8 million pounds) and Dominic Solanke on a free transfer. They also just recently acquired Naby Keita as the young starlet will join Liverpool next year. They are also said to be interested in Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Southampton Dutch center-back Virgil Van Dijk. Both of these players would cost a lot and money as they might be related to Coutinho's future at the club.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared in 45 games for Arsenal last season as he scored 6 goals for Wenger's club. He is now ready to begin a new adventure....
