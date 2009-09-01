Llorente warns Tottenham about Chiellini
11 February at 11:35Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has released an interview with Tuttosport ahead of Spurs’ Champions League clash against Juventus.
The Spaniard talked about his time in Turin in the first part of the interview and focused on the upcoming clash against the bianconeri in the second one.
“It will be great to return to Turin. I have amazing memories of the city and of the club. Fans still love me, they always tell me on social media. Sometimes I feel like I played 10 years in Turin not just two.”
“Kane? He is an amazing striker, he can score at any time. He is an extraordinary professional, he takes care of every detail to improve. He is very strong and he still has room for improvement.”
“Pochettino? He has had a key role in the club’s development. Everybody is happy and we are among the top clubs in Europe.”
“Chiellini? I know him very well. I had been training with him for so long. I’d like to have 11 Chiellini in my team. Juventus’ defence is fantastic. They are so solid. It’s hard to score one goal against them.”
Go to comments