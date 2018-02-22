Lloris reveals reason for Tottenham’s improvement in Europe

A 0-0 or 1-1 draw against Juventus would allow Tottenham to qualify for the Champions League quarter finals tomorrow night. Spurs’ goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, however, claimed on Tuesday that a stalemate at Wembley would not be enough for the Premier League giants.



“Anything can happen, especially against a team like Juventus”, Lloris said.



“In Turin we conceded two goals in the opening ten minutes then we had a great comeback. It’s going to be a tough game, we’ll need the crowd to support us, we need a winning mentality to beat a club like Juventus. We’ll play to win, a draw is not enough. We have improved over the last few years and that’s thanks to Pochettino and his staff. We have a solid group of players, we have been together for long time. We know what the manager want from us. We are fit but we need to prove it in every game.”



“It will be special to face Buffon tomorrow. He’s always been my role model alongside Iker Casillas but tomorrow I won’t have time to think about it.”

