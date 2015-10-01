Loanee star reveals he prefers AC Milan stay over Chelsea return

AC Milan loanee Mario Pasalic has released an interview with Il Giorno releasing an interesting update over his future. The Croat joined the rossoneri in a dry loan spell from Chelsea last summer and the Serie A giants do not have any option to make the midfielder’s loan move permanent.



“We have the final two games against Bologna and Cagliari, almost two finals. Qualify for Europe is our objective, it is an important target after four years of nothing. I am happy to stay at AC Milan, there are big players at Chelsea and it may be complicated to get regular game time.”



“Montella is a great manager, I am happy he has praised me. He has a great relationship with managers and has a great future ahead of him.”



“My dream is to win a Champions League, a European cup and a World Cup.”



​Pasalic has 5 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

