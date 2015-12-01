London mayor approves Chelsea plan to build new 60,000-seat stadium

London mayor Sadiq Khan has approved Chelsea’s plan to build a new 60,000-seat stadium that is reported to cost the Blues somewhere around £500 million.

The plan had already been approved by Hammersmith and Fulham Council and the mayor of London has also given his green light.



"Having taken a balanced view of the application, I'm satisfied this is a high-quality and spectacular design which will significantly increase capacity within the existing site, as well as ensuring fans can have easy access from nearby transport connections.



"I'm confident this new stadium will be a jewel in London's sporting crown and will attract visitors and football fans from around the world”, Sadiq Khan said.



​Chelsea said to be delighted with the mayor’s approval. The current Stamford Bridge Stadium will be demolished and plans for the new stadium will include a walkaway from the nearby Fulham Broadway Tube station. After Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham Chelsea will also build their new stadium in London.

