One of Manchester United’s long-term transfer targets has hinted that he may be ready to leave his current club to head to Old Trafford. French midfielder Blaise Matuidi was speaking after his club had sealed their French Cup win over Angers and with only one year left on his current deal in the French capital, speculation that he may leave the Parc des Princes this summer continues to grow.



The 30-year-old explained to the awaiting press-pack on Saturday that; “I don’t know yet. I am feeling good in Paris. It’s hard as you don’t know the real position of the club. PSG made a proposition to me. They are open to everything when it comes to me. There is no decision taken so far.”



Honestly, I don’t want to lie, I don’t know yet. I am feeling good in Paris. Even if in the future I should leave, Paris stays the club of my heart. And it would always be like that.”

