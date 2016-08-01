It looks as if Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala has learned a thing or two from his teammate, and fellow countryman, Gonzalo Higuain. At training on Wednesday, the Argentinian trequartista was spotted looking…hmm, ‘well fed’…Christmas in Italy are a time for celebration and eating of copious amounts of sugar and carbs. It looks as if Dybala hit the Panettone a bit too hard this holiday season. Perhaps his poor form, and subsequent benching, is related to his healthy appetite?