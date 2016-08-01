Looks like Dybala hit the Panettone instead of the gym
27 December at 17:30It looks as if Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala has learned a thing or two from his teammate, and fellow countryman, Gonzalo Higuain. At training on Wednesday, the Argentinian trequartista was spotted looking…hmm, ‘well fed’…
Christmas in Italy are a time for celebration and eating of copious amounts of sugar and carbs. It looks as if Dybala hit the Panettone a bit too hard this holiday season. Perhaps his poor form, and subsequent benching, is related to his healthy appetite?
What are you doing bro @PauDybala_JR #training #ForzaJuve #SK6 @juventusfc @marko_pjaca20 pic.twitter.com/ATUnaFQmqw— Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) 27 dicembre 2017
Go to comments